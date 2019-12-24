Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £5,908 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 423.90 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 403.64.

Get Aviva alerts:

AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Aviva to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480.73 ($6.32).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.