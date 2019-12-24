Reach PLC (LON:RCH) Insider Acquires £14,901.90 in Stock

Reach PLC (LON:RCH) insider Anne Bulford purchased 11,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Reach PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $408.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

