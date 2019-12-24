Alexander Ospelt Sells 25,000 Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of Billington stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total value of £85,000 ($111,812.68).

Alexander Ospelt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Billington alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total value of £85,000 ($111,812.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Alexander Ospelt sold 100,000 shares of Billington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($394,632.99).

On Thursday, November 7th, Alexander Ospelt sold 333,333 shares of Billington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £999,999 ($1,315,441.99).

LON BILN opened at GBX 350 ($4.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Billington Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 257.81 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.93). The stock has a market cap of $45.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.42.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.