Insider Buying: Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires 14,250 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

LON HSP opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Services plc has a one year low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 million and a P/E ratio of -19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.08.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

