Insider Buying: Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires 14,250 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).
LON HSP opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Services plc has a one year low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 million and a P/E ratio of -19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.08.
About Hargreaves Services
