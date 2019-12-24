Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of KZG opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Kazera Global has a one year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

