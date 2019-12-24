Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Announces Earnings Results

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON NUOG opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12. Nu-Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Nu-Oil and Gas Company Profile

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

