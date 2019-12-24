Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth in the near term. The availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Additionally, partnerships with the likes of Amazon in the United Kingdom and Airtel in India are a positive. Further, investments in e-sports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profits and keep margins under pressure at least in the near term. Additionally, increasing investments in content and marketing are expected to remain overhangs. The company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

