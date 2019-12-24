Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their sell rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $0.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $0.95 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at $289,836.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

