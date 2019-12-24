Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of LEN opened at $55.64 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819 over the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

