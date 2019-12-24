Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $304,803,000 after buying an additional 878,954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $193,974,000 after buying an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $95,041,000 after buying an additional 692,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,057,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.