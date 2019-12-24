Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 24,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84. Insiders have sold 108,595 shares of company stock worth $4,726,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Brady by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brady by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

