Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at SunTrust Banks

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCL. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

