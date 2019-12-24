Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.19.

NYSE ELY opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 184.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 576,838 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $9,499,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,633 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

