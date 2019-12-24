Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.27 on Monday. Celestica has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Celestica by 25,368.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

