Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.03.

NYSE KAI opened at $105.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.31. Kadant has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $108.16.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $972,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,909.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,054 shares of company stock worth $8,013,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kadant by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

