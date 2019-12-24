KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after buying an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

