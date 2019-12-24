Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Separately, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of BDN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 764,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

