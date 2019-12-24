$201.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to announce sales of $201.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.99 million. Cloudera posted sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $784.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.60 million to $784.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $847.39 million, with estimates ranging from $803.47 million to $881.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $131,247. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

