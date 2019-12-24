$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

