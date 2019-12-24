Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $27.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.87 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $144.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $150.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $139.08 million to $148.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

