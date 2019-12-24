Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $775.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $463.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.14. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1 year low of $413.02 and a 1 year high of $507.17.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $10.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

