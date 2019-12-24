Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

NYSE:TRI opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

