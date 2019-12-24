BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$7.60 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.61. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$6.48 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.71.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Steven Capelli purchased 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,553.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$694,799.24.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.