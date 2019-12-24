Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$71.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$41.32 and a 1 year high of C$71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

