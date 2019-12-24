Jungheinrich’s (JGHAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

