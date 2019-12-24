APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of APEMY opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.21. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

