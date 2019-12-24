Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FERGY. Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

