SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEKEY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.71 on Monday. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

