SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEKEY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.71 on Monday. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

Featured Article: Commodities

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC
Thomson Reuters Rating Reiterated by CIBC
Thomson Reuters Rating Reiterated by CIBC
BlackBerry Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial
BlackBerry Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial
Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities
Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities
Jungheinrich’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank
Jungheinrich’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank
APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report