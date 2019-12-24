AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $633,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

