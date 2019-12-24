Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given Sell Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after buying an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 905,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

