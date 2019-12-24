Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $419.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $322.75 target price (down from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $372.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $337.55 on Monday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,575,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.