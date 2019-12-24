Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ashland Global by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $484,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

