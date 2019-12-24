Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) recently:

12/18/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.71. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

