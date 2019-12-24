Deutsche Bank Boosts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $53.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.

CCL stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

