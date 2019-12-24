GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

GeoPark stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.69. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in GeoPark by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in GeoPark by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

