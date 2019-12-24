OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OSAGY opened at $16.40 on Monday.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

