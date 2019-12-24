Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.