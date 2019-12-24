Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $530.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Boosts Carnival Price Target to $53.00
Deutsche Bank Boosts Carnival Price Target to $53.00
GeoPark Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities
GeoPark Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities
OSRAM Licht Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank
OSRAM Licht Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank
Wells Fargo & Co PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley
Wells Fargo & Co PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Roth Capital
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Roth Capital
Northern Trust Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Northern Trust Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report