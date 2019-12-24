Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $530.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

