Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 96.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

