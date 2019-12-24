Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,170,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 55,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

