Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

