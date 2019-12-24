ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBGNF opened at $2.85 on Monday.

About ThromboGenics

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company's lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction.

