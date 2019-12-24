Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RC. Compass Point downgraded Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.