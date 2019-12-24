New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NEWR stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,895,118. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

