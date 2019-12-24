F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.18.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

