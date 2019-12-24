10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

TXG opened at $79.54 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $88.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

