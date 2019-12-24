Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $834.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

