Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.52 ($62.23).

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €59.75 ($69.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.71 and its 200-day moving average is €60.63. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €30.20 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €59.80 ($69.53).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.