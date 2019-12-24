Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

