KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSHB shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.63. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.62.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
