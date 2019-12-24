KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSHB shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.63. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.62.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. KushCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

